American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

AMSC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 719,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,895. The stock has a market cap of $351.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

