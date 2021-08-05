American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. American Superconductor has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $351.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

