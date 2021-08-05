APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 9,401,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

