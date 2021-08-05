SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 84,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

