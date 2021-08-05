Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 239,288 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $423,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.97. 10,211,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

