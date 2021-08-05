Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $298,200.71 and $119,622.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.41 or 0.06948435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00129427 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

