GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.00

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.80.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

