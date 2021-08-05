Masari (MSR) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $451,443.64 and $546.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,173.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.41 or 0.06948435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.01359507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00355655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00129427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.13 or 0.00635066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00349052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00293426 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

