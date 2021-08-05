DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DSPG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,805. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 97,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

