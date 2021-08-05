Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Critical Survey

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vinci Partners Investments and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 80.30%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.10 $33.02 million $0.45 29.33 Patria Investments $115.00 million 6.95 $62.21 million $0.52 29.71

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Vinci Partners Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

