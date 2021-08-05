Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 142,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.40. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ManTech International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

