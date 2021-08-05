Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

MPC stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.