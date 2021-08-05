Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

