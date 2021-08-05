Concentrum Wealth Management Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 340,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

