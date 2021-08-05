Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $11,461.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 55% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00058869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00912999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00098348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

