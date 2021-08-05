Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 3.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 5,252,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

