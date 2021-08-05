Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,452,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.