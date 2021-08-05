Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,134 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.05. 7,206,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

