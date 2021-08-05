Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 359.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.72. The stock had a trading volume of 521,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

