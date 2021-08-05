PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.950 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.95. 1,218,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a one year low of $110.40 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.