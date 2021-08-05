EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $20.58 on Thursday, hitting $589.66. 340,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.73. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $286.90 and a fifty-two week high of $601.80.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

