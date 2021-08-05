Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of AON worth $314,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $105,454,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.40. 2,883,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $267.34.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

