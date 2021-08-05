Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 38,212 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,359,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,212 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $155,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 475,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,292. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,150,308.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,786 shares of company stock worth $38,785,283 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

