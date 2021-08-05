QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.21 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $212,823.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00142294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.12 or 0.99813369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00832432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

