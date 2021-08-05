iEthereum (IETH) One Day Volume Tops $15.00

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $15.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00914883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042987 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.