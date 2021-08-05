Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of American Tower worth $531,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

