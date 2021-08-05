V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

QRVO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.76. 1,461,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.