AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 836,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,431. The stock has a market cap of $348.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46.

AQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

