PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.73 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $187.05. 657,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,352. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

