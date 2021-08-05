Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $103.35. 133,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

