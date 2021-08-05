FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $255,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $934,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 610,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,936. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.