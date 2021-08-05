V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $106.03. 338,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

