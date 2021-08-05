V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,126,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

