Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 48.5% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $171.13 million and approximately $102.79 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $17.16 or 0.00042343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,110 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

