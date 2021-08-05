Monolith (TKN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,891.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Monolith has a market cap of $7.60 million and $2,891.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00058559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00913228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00098103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00042933 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

