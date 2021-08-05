Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post sales of $26.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $110.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

RWT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 1,107,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,790. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

