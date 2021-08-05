Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

NTUS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 141,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,961. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

