V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $387.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

