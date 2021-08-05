Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PSN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 889,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

