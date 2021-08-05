Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,613. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

