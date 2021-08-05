V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 1,389.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,468 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. 61,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,930. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.