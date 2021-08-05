Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $8.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 over the last three months. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIN remained flat at $$9.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 161,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,052. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.