Brickley Wealth Management Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,892,000 after buying an additional 300,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.69. 4,286,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.