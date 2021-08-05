International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $650.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

