ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 952,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $277.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

