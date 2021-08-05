Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.26 million and the lowest is $34.14 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $141.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,788. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

