Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $7.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $10.21 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $113.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $184.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

YMAB stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 290,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.25. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399 in the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

