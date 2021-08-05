Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 286,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06.

BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

