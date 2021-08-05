Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

EA stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.87. 5,512,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

