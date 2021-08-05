Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,868,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

